Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period.

CFA stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

