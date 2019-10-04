Swarm Hits Market Capitalization of $3.73 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $2,519.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last week, Swarm has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00191558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.01016531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023979 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00090341 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

