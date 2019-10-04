Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swedbank from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Swedbank in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Swedbank presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. 11,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. Swedbank has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Swedbank had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 36.84%.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

