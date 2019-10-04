Swipe (SXP) Trading 50.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Swipe token can now be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00020840 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $102.87 million and $34.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00192923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.72 or 0.01019980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00091359 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,135,911 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

