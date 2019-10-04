SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get SWISS RE LTD/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:SSREY remained flat at $$25.62 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,777. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 0.34.

About SWISS RE LTD/S

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SWISS RE LTD/S (SSREY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.