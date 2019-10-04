Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 110 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SREN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 108 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 118 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 116 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 105.15.

Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

