Synectics (LON:SNX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.46

Synectics PLC (LON:SNX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $191.46 and traded as low as $153.50. Synectics shares last traded at $153.50, with a volume of 845 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 182.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

About Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc designs, delivers, and manages integrated security and surveillance systems for various security environments worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public spaces applications.

