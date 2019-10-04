Synereo Hits Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million (AMP)

Synereo (CURRENCY:AMP) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Synereo has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $17,302.00 worth of Synereo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synereo has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synereo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00190393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.01013161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023572 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00089201 BTC.

Synereo uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2016. Synereo’s total supply is 622,410,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,728,564 tokens. Synereo’s official Twitter account is @hyperspace_1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synereo’s official message board is medium.com/the-hyperspace-blog. The Reddit community for Synereo is /r/HyperSpaceApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synereo’s official website is hyperspace.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperSpace, previously Synereo, redefines content publishing and distribution with Blockchain-enabled solutions that efficiently underlie and support a decentralized attention economy.

HyperSpace, a privately held company, was founded in 2014 by Dor Konforty, a leading expert in decentralized organizational principles with over eight years of experience in the crypto/decentralization space. With offices in Tel-Aviv and San Francisco, our multidisciplinary team is comprised of experts in entrepreneurship, software engineering, R&D, marketing, and design – all working together to realize our vision: Creating a new content economy.”

Synereo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN LATOKEN LATOKEN Bittrex Upbit HItBTC Fubt.top (China). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synereo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synereo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synereo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

