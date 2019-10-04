Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.13 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

In other Synovus Financial news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.