SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 55.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,405. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $2,648,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,336.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,626.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,093 over the last three months. 7.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.52.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

