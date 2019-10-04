SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. SYSCO accounts for 1.9% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.52.

In related news, Director John M. Cassaday sold 20,203 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $1,560,277.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,585.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $733,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,093. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $79.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

