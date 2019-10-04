Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Systemax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:SYX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $826.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.09. Systemax has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.65 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 23.14%. Systemax’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Systemax will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Systemax by 4.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 779,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Systemax by 96.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 267,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 130,952 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Systemax by 20.9% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 160,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Systemax by 651.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

