Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) CEO Acquires $16,800.00 in Stock

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) CEO Dinesh S. Lathi purchased 4,000 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TLRD opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. Tailored Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. The company has a market cap of $220.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2,629.06%. The business had revenue of $789.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Tailored Brands’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tailored Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tailored Brands by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tailored Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tailored Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Tailored Brands by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLRD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tailored Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tailored Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.