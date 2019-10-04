Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,506,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724,835 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $97,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9,453,973.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,563,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,218,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,939,000 after purchasing an additional 803,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,772 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,410,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,383,000 after purchasing an additional 397,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $60,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of TAK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.08. 41,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.70. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

