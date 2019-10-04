Target Capital (CVE:TCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 28.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Target Capital Company Profile (CVE:TCI)

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

