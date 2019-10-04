Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $26.12 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 10,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 34,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Apple by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 398,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after acquiring an additional 110,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.53.

AAPL traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.20. 4,554,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,369,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

