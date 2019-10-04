TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded TD Ameritrade from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.27.

NASDAQ:AMTD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. 12,945,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,731. TD Ameritrade has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

