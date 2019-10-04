TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMTD. ValuEngine lowered TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point set a $58.00 target price on TD Ameritrade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

AMTD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. 12,945,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $57.88.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 235.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,624,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,634,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 917,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 568.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,426,000 after acquiring an additional 893,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,060,000 after acquiring an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 455,002 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

