TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ TTGT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 53,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,135. The company has a market capitalization of $617.70 million, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $25.14.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $196,119.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 464,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,273 in the last three months. 27.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TechTarget by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TechTarget by 924.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TechTarget by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

