Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Position Raised by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up approximately 4.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Teck Resources worth $20,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 19.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 268,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.0376 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

