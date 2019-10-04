Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 208,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 34,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLK traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $29.85. 2,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,768. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

