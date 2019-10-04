Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TELNY. DNB Markets downgraded Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Telenor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of TELNY remained flat at $$19.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,174. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 14.02%. Analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

