Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at KeyCorp

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.20 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.89 price objective on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.90 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,355. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion and a PE ratio of 64.65.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,995.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,596,675 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,946,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,595 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $120,270,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,464,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,899,000 after acquiring an additional 936,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 147.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,092,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,825 shares during the period. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

