Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target Increased to GBX 285 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.91 ($3.64).

TSCO traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 237.20 ($3.10). 21,411,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion and a PE ratio of 17.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 233.11. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.10 ($3.32).

In related news, insider Mikael Olsson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £35,250 ($46,060.37).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

