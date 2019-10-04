Tesla’s (TSLA) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cfra lowered Tesla to a sell rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.21.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,940,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,124,820. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $379.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.06) earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson bought 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,815.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,815.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,450 shares of company stock worth $3,565,073. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Tesla by 83.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.