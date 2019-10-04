The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 284,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,349,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,722,000 after buying an additional 59,632 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 146.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 58,209 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.85. 7,402,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,960,678. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $232.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $7,929,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,133.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

