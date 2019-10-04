The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Price Down 15.2%

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) shares dropped 15.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.45 and last traded at $40.20, approximately 650,690 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 296,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

ENSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $575.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.24 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.55%.

In other news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,612 shares of company stock worth $149,118 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 299,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

