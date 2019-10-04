THETA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $980,430.00 (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, THETA has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for $0.0885 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Binance, WazirX and Hotbit. THETA has a market capitalization of $77.00 million and approximately $980,430.00 worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bithumb, Gate.io, IDEX, Upbit, OKEx, Coinbit, WazirX, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

