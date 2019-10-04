Thomasville National Bank Acquires 963 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,536,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,473,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,699,000 after acquiring an additional 278,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.86.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $379.12. 17,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $399.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.74. The company has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

