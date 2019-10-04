Thomasville National Bank Buys New Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Swedbank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $106,911,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 28.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,150,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 236.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,412 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,736,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,090,000 after purchasing an additional 742,724 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,800,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,212,000 after purchasing an additional 622,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 140,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

