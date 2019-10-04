Thomasville National Bank Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 321.9% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 219,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 167,810 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479,588. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Jorge P. Lemann purchased 3,496,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,570,441.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $7,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

