Thomasville National Bank Purchases 1,304 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.03. 171,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,404,687. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.68. The company has a market capitalization of $329.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.39. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.09.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

