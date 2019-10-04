Thomasville National Bank Purchases 2,351 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 36,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,919,183,000 after buying an additional 12,614,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after buying an additional 4,046,077 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $443,415,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,273,645,000 after buying an additional 1,673,392 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $50,249.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,763,397.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $225,887.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,565 shares of company stock valued at $43,742,745. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point set a $193.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.31.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

