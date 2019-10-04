Thomasville National Bank Purchases 609 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.00. 326,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,602,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $341.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

