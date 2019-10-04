Thomasville National Bank Sells 284 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. H2O AM LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 58.2% during the second quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 348,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 128,428 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 114,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 909,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $63.87. 1,221,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,035. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

