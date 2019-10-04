Thomasville National Bank Sells 99 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4,982.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,097,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,450 shares during the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.23.

UPS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.07. 183,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

