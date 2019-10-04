Titan Coin (TTN) Market Capitalization Reaches $220,257.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $220,257.00 and $75.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001040 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000437 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,383,568 coins and its circulating supply is 897,383,538 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

