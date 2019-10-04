Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,781 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $28,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.4% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,142,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,783. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $52.47. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Compass Point set a $45.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.34.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $4,225,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,997,842. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

