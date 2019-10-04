Toronto Dominion Bank Has $24.16 Million Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,430 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $24,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Shares of BK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.38. 113,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

