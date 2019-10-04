Toronto Dominion Bank Has $25.35 Million Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,331 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $25,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $590,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $294,144.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,950.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,780 shares of company stock worth $835,628. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.15. 682,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,396. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

