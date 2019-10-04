Toronto Dominion Bank Has $29.40 Million Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,246 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $29,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4,056.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,310 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 83.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,024,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 466,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,292. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of -0.13.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $54.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.94.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

