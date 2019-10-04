Toronto Dominion Bank Has $35.18 Million Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,407,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,546 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $35,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TransAlta by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 533,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TransAlta by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,437,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,275,000 after buying an additional 1,586,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 14,367.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,388,000 after buying an additional 1,688,328 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,862,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,477. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.17.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $371.56 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -22.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.