Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Humana worth $26,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,743,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,408,000 after acquiring an additional 932,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,367,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,181,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,822,000 after purchasing an additional 380,979 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.21.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $254.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,027. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.89. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $355.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.