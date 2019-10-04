Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 48,244 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,244 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of FedEx worth $37,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.76.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.59. 32,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.51. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $139.10 and a one year high of $243.36. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.