Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 138,996 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,996 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Metlife worth $31,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Metlife in the second quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Metlife by 47.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 352,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 113,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 18.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metlife stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.34. 95,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. Metlife’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.61.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

