Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$81.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from C$79.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$81.00.

Shares of TD stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$73.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$73.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.07. The stock has a market cap of $141.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$65.56 and a twelve month high of C$77.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.79. The business had revenue of C$10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1199991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 13,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.90, for a total transaction of C$1,069,525.20. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$10,069,132.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 569,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,368,885.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,544 shares of company stock worth $11,506,158.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

