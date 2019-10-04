Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toshiba in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSYY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. 5,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. Toshiba has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

