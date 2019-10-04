Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,000,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,308,000 after purchasing an additional 250,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 924,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 367,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

EEX stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $718.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.70 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.