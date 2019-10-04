Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 87.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 139.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 19.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 63.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens set a $124.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $118,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,144 shares in the company, valued at $806,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $194,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,126 shares of company stock worth $8,971,721 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $108.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.