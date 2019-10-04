Tower Resources (CVE:TWR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Tower Resources Ltd (CVE:TWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Tower Resources Company Profile (CVE:TWR)

Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal properties include the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia; the Nechako gold project, which comprises 10 mineral tenures totalling 2,975 hectares in the Nechako Plateau Region of central British Columbia; the Belle copper-gold porphyry project in the Toodoggone district; and the More Creek and Voigtberg gold projects in the Golden Triangle area.

